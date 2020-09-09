WWE Re-Hires On-Air Talent Josiah Williams Five Months After His Release

Despite originally being released by WWE five months ago, on-air talent, Josiah Williams has now been re-hired by the company.
Williams revealed the news on social media following WWE NXT Super Tuesday II, sharing a photo of himself back at Full Sail University, stating that God always has a plan.
Williams was hired by WWE first back in April 2019 after his ‘Wrestle & Flow’ hip-hop series which went viral.
God always has a plan! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cAme2Hc0b9
— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 9, 2020