WWE Referee’s & Producers Reportedly Take Pay Cuts

In a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been revealed that WWE’s referees and producers have had to take a 20% pay cut, which was then confirmed by Fightful.com.

The cuts are taking place due to WWE’s decision to battle cost-effectiveness due to the Coronavirus pandemic. WWE has already released countless employees from wrestlers to people working behind the scenes and even long-time referee, Mike Chioda.

As well as that, many of WWE’s producers have been furloughed as well in a big to help WWE’s financial situation. It was noted that none of the wrestlers have taken any pay cuts though.

It was added that if the wrestlers were to take a pay cut it would mean they are deemed free agents and that would lead to other places such as AEW being able to pick them up. It is unknown how long those who are suffering pay cuts will have to deal with that situation.