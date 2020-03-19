WWE Releases A Statement Regarding Its Coronavirus Protocol

WWE has released a statement regarding its Coronavirus protocol for its talent and employees when they enter the WWE Performance Center.

At the moment, WWE is having all of its shows emanate from the WWE Performance Center, with this also being the location of WWE WrestleMania this year.

Because of that, WWE is doing everything possible to make sure it is a safe environment for people. Sports Illustrated has reported that WWE has created several protocols which are based upon the guidelines from the World Health Organization.

They released the following statement to SI.com: