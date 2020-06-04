WWE Releases Final “Injury Report” Ahead Of NXT Takeover: In Your House

Featured above is this week’s official “Injury Report” following Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the go-home show ahead of this weekend’s NXT Takeover: In Your House.

It’s a quick report this week, with only two Superstars heading into Sunday with injuries – and as always, it’s important to note that generally these are storyline injuries only, and not legitimate.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee was listed on the injury list with a “corneal scratch” and “bruised fingers”, after an underhanded attack at the hands of Johnny Gargano.

Lee was raked in the eyes with a set of keys, and later had his fingers smashed in the ring steps. The two are set to battle for the North American title at Takeover.

The only other Superstar listed was big man Bronson Reed, who suffered “neck spasms” after being dropped on his neck from a Doomsday Saito suplex from terrifying newcomer Karrion Kross.

Kross has been on an impressive warpath ever since arriving on the black-and-yellow brand. The former IMPACT Wrestling and AAA star will face Tommaso Ciampa at In Your House this weekend, in his first major WWE match and first ever Takeover match.