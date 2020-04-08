WWE Releases New Vince McBossman “It’s Such Good S**t!” T-Shirt

WWE has released a new t-shirt featuring the “McBossman” character from Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House cashing in on a now-famous line from Jon Moxley’s first major post-WWE podcast appearance in 2019.

The puppet is an obvious play on Vince McMahon, and most recently appeared in the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Fun House match between Wyatt and John Cena, humorously using the line, “It’s such good s**t!”

Moxley appeared on the Talk Is Jericho podcast in May 2019, and vividly recapped the good, bad and terrible from his last few years in WWE.

When criticizing the company’s creative process, Moxley described multiple conversations with McMahon where he used the phrase “it’s such good s**t!” – something the boss has apparently been doing for decades – and the quote immediately took off online.

While it’s definitely possible that the new WWE t-shirt design was released without McMahon ever seeing it, or knowing it even exists, Wyatt including it in the Firefly Fun House match, and WWE now making money directly from the pseudo-catchphrase is certainly interesting.