WWE released several more behind-the-scenes names last Friday. Most of them appear to have worked on live events and house show logistics for the company, which they have not done since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are not likely to resume any time soon.

PWInsider.com reports that among the names released was former WWE Smackdown ring announcer Tony Chimel, who until last week had been with the company since landing a ring crew job in 1989. He was most famous for his role as the in-ring voice of the blue brand for many years, but had transitioned into a backstage role more recently.