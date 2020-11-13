Thea Trinidad, better known by her stage name Zelina Vega while performing in WWE, was shockingly released from her contract with the company this afternoon.

WWE issued the following statement:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

While details behind Vega’s release are unclear at this time, the wrestler surprised many by tweeting “I support unionization” just ten minutes before WWE released the above statement.

Vega made her pro-wrestling debut in 2010 and eventually found her way to IMPACT Wrestling, where she went on to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships alongside Sarah Stock, another name furloughed, and later released by WWE this year.

She signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2017 and was packaged with Andrade in NXT as his manager and mouthpiece. Both stars moved to the main roster during the 2018 Superstar Shakeup. Vega would also briefly manage Angel Garza (and even more briefly Austin Theory) before transitioning from manager to singles wrestler just two months ago.

Her release from the company is more than likely related to Vince McMahon’s recent decision to force all WWE Superstars to end their relationship with third party outlets including YouTube and Twitch. Both Vega and her real-life husband, fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black, took to streaming video games and hanging out with fans via Twitch during the summer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vega recently took a hiatus from the Twitch channel due to the company’s policy, but soon after started an OnlyFans account to post pictures of her cosplay endeavors.