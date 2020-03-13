WWE “Remains Committed” To WrestleMania 36 Despite Coronavirus Scare; Contingency Plans In Place

Tampa, Florida city officials and key individuals, which reportedly included Vince McMahon, met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of cancelling or postponing upcoming events in the area.

While it was originally anticipated that local officials would force the cancellation of WrestleMania 36, set to take place at Raymond James Stadium on April 5, the issue was instead pushed back one week to further monitor the situation – assuming WWE does not cancel the show itself before then.

WWE urges that they are “committed” to continue hosting WrestleMania in Tampa, as planned, despite the many cancellations around the country, including the E3 video game conference, Coachella, and the 2020 NBA, NHL and XFL seasons. There are, however, “contingency plans” in place should local government officials force their hand.