WWE Reportedly Aiming To Redesign Several Title Belts

According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE is looking to redesign a couple of its current championship belts to give them a fresh appearance.

Unsurprisingly, the United States Championship is one of the titles that WWE is reportedly looking to change. This is something that has been rumored for some time now and is something that fans have wanted for a while. Apollo Crews is the current champion after recently beating Andrade to claim the title.

The other title that is apparently going to be changing is the NXT Championship. This title has seen a design change previously, but apparently, the new change will not see the actual design altered, but the title will just be made larger.