WWE Reportedly Bringing Back The Payback PPV…One Week After SummerSlam

It appears that WWE SummerSlam won’t be the only PPV taking place in August as it has been reported that WWE Payback has now been added to the slate.
While it hasn’t been officially announced yet by WWE, according to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE Payback is being added to the billing on August 30th, just one week after WWE SummerSlam takes place.
For whatever reason, WWE has added an additional PPV to the schedule, ONE week after SummerSlam.
Payback will take place August 30th.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020