WWE Reportedly Changed Its Plans For AJ Styles’ Return

AJ Styles made his return to WWE this week on WWE Raw, making his first official appearance since being buried during the Boneyard match at WWE WrestleMania 36.

AJ returned as part of the last-chance gauntlet match as the final participant, eventually defeating Humberto Carrillo by submission to qualify for the WWE Money In The Bank corporate ladder match.

However, Dave Meltzer revealed on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that WWE originally hoped to keep AJ off television for longer than this, but those plans have ended up being changed.