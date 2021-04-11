WWE Reportedly Changing Raw Announce Team

According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE is set to change its announce team for WWE Raw, starting from the post-‘Mania episode.

The report states that Tom Phillips is set to be replaced on the red brand, with Adnan Virk taking over the duties of play-by-play commentating.

Virk is a Canadian sportscaster, having hosted The Score in Canada, while he also worked for ESPN from 201 – 2019. He was fired from that role for allegedly learning information to the media, but Virk has spoken passionately about that situation to The Washington Post last year, making it clear that he believes ESPN was making an example out of him.

“I know that I made a mistake,” Virk told The Washington Post. “I would have thought that everything I’d done for the company would count for something. Whatever happens in life you say: ‘What’s the action? What’s the result of the action? Who’s the person? And how important are they to the company?’ Ultimately, I’m hurt that I was that replaceable for doing something I thought was relatively benign. “I feel like they wanted to make an example of me.” Virk added, “What I can say is that I was a good corporate citizen and I was proud of that. I loved working at ESPN. I used to get made fun of for going to every town hall. I know the difference between important information and something trivial, and in my mind this was so trivial that it wasn’t a huge deal.”

In a further report by Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio, it was stated that Corey Graves will also be joining WWE Raw, where he will work with Byron Saxton and Virk as a three-man team.

This obviously leaves an opening on WWE SmackDown, with Michael Cole expected to remain. But it hasn’t been revealed that WWE’s plans for the blue brand’s commentary are.

I can confirm the report by @RajGiri_303 that Raw is getting a change-up for the announce team Corey, Byron, and Adnan Virk are headed to Raw. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) April 10, 2021

It’s worth noting that during WWE WrestleMania 37, Michael Cole worked both the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown matches, with Tom Phillips not being used during the event.