WWE Reportedly Considering A Break Post-WrestleMania 36

According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE is considering taking a break following WWE WrestleMania 36 this weekend due to the current situation.

WWE has already taped the post-WrestleMania episode of WWE Raw and WWE NXT, but after that nothing is currently shot. Florida officially issued a stay at home order this week, which is obviously going to play a major issue for WWE taping anything at the WWE Performance Center.

Because of that, it is very much unknown how things will go forwards for the company. According to WrestleVotes, the rumors last week were that if Florida did issue a stay at home order, WWE would consider taking a break.

Now that has happened, it will be interesting to see whether or not that does happen. It was also added that if WWE does take a break, the company will not show some footage that was shot for WWE Raw although everything is very much up in the air right now.