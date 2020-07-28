WWE Reportedly Considering Having WWE SummerSlam On A Boat

According to a new report by PWInsider Elite, WWE is considering filming WWE SummerSlam in a different location from the WWE Performance Center.

Every WWE PPV since WWE WrestleMania 36 has taken place inside the WWE PC due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that Vince McMahon wants something different for the biggest party of the summer.

The report states that WWE is considering doing the event outdoors, with the show being moved to a beach or on a boat being two options. WWE is also considering the event being broadcast from multiple locations.

Bryan Alvarez added more information to this report on the latest Wrestling Observer Live claiming that WWE is considering holding the event outdoors because Vince McMahon doesn’t want another major PPV to be done in an empty arena.