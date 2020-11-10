WWE Reportedly Considering Moving ThunderDome To Domed MLB Stadium

As previously reported, WWE’s residence at the Amway Center in Orlando is quickly coming to an end, as the company will need to vacate the venue ahead of the proposed 2020/21 NBA season.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, one possibility the company is considering is setting up their state-of-the-art ThunderDome facility at Tropicana Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays.

WWE is looking for another extended stay wherever they head to next. The domed stadium is in St. Petersburg, about two hours with traffic from the Performance Center in Orlando, so it’s a longer drive for some but still logistically easier than moving to another state.