WWE Reportedly Considering Using Cardboard Cutouts At WWE WrestleMania 37

The Headbangers returned to WWE back in 2016 for a brief run with the company, and they recently discussed that run and why they returned. The popular duo spoke with WrestlingInc where Mose revealed how their return came about, with a text from Road Dogg bringing it together.

“Well, how it originally came was I actually got a text from Road Dogg,” Mosh revealed. “He said, ‘Are you guys are available to do SmackDown Tuesday?’ And I went, ‘Yeah, that’s funny. Who’s this? Why are you ribbing me?’ And then immediately after I sent that back, he called me, and they actually wanted us the week before, but they were up in Boston or whatever it is. The casino where you had to have blood work done, a physical, the whole nine yards, so we wouldn’t have had time to get all that done. “So Brian said to me, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to be able to hold off this angle for another week. So I’ll call you next weekend,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ At that point, it had been 15 – 16 years since I’ve heard from anybody, and one of the things I always wanted to do was, my son at that time was 12, but one of the things I always wanted to do was — he’s seen us do so many indie shows that he’s bored, and he falls asleep during our matches. It’s amazing. One of the things I wanted was for him to see me in an actual WWE ring, so they do a lot house shows around here, couldn’t get on it. “When I saw Brian a couple times, Brian knew about it. So I said to him, ‘Hey, appreciate the thought.’ No big deal but anyway, end up calling the next weekend and flew us into Dallas, and we did it. It was amazing to be back. It was amazing to see everybody. It was an awesome feeling, and my son got to see me not only in a WWE ring but live on TV, which for me, made it even better.”

Thrasher then went on to speak about why they dabbed on television, as he also spoke about his children, now being older getting to watch him work.