WWE Reportedly Filmed Brodie Lee Tributes Prior To Raw This Week

— WWE Superstars offer their Near Year’s Resolutions:

— Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off a really cool transformation into fellow WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. It looks like she’ll be starting a makeup and transformation channel in 2021.

— Below is the official WWE Top 10 moments video from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Keith Lee pinning Sheamus to become #1 contender to the WWE Championship topped the list, only a mild surprise given the cliffhanger ending where RandY Orton either did, or did not set a woman on fire in the middle of the ring.

— Tony Nese joked on Twitter: “Thinking about changing my gimmick. Think I might start counting my abs from the bottom up instead of starting at the top. Not sure I can handle the pressures of change this late in my career though.”

— It looks like the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is comic book themed. New graphics promoting Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the respective men’s and women’s matches have cartoony-looking backgrounds like panels out of a comic book.

Free Matches

— Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Big Daddy Cool” Diesel battle over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship locked inside the classic blue steel cage at WWF In Your House 6.

— The “Big Dog” Roman Reigns and the “Kingslayer” Seth Rollins (or, you know, pick one of his dozen nicknames) face off in a battle of former SHIELD members on the December 29, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw.

— John Cena defends the classic “big gold” World Heavyweight Championships against John Bradshaw Layfield at WWE Royal Rumble 2009. This was from the second, later rivalry between the two, when the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels was being employed by JBL for some reason. We try not to think about it TBH.