WWE Reportedly Filmed Brodie Lee Tributes Prior To Raw This Week
As previously reported, WWE received some flack this week for their handling of the tragic and unexpected death of Brodie Lee. The company ran a simple graphic at the start of Monday Night Raw, leading to IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers speaking up about the lack of video package or traditional 10-bell salute.
However, per a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE actually did film content with talent paying tribute to the former Intercontinental Champion before Raw, according to “numerous WWE talents and sources” who reached out. It is still unknown how/when the filmed content will be used.
Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been transformed into a full-fledged tribute to Brodie Lee, with special matches largely featuring the Dark Order and Brodie’s friends and favorite wrestlers.
WWE News: Sasha Banks Transforms Into Ruby Riott, New Year’s Resolutions, Royal Rumble Comic Book Themed?
— WWE Superstars offer their Near Year’s Resolutions:
— Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks posted a series of photos on Instagram showing off a really cool transformation into fellow WWE Superstar Ruby Riott. It looks like she’ll be starting a makeup and transformation channel in 2021.
— Below is the official WWE Top 10 moments video from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Keith Lee pinning Sheamus to become #1 contender to the WWE Championship topped the list, only a mild surprise given the cliffhanger ending where RandY Orton either did, or did not set a woman on fire in the middle of the ring.
— Tony Nese joked on Twitter: “Thinking about changing my gimmick. Think I might start counting my abs from the bottom up instead of starting at the top. Not sure I can handle the pressures of change this late in my career though.”
— It looks like the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is comic book themed. New graphics promoting Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the respective men’s and women’s matches have cartoony-looking backgrounds like panels out of a comic book.
Free Matches
— Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Big Daddy Cool” Diesel battle over the WWF World Heavyweight Championship locked inside the classic blue steel cage at WWF In Your House 6.
— The “Big Dog” Roman Reigns and the “Kingslayer” Seth Rollins (or, you know, pick one of his dozen nicknames) face off in a battle of former SHIELD members on the December 29, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw.
— John Cena defends the classic “big gold” World Heavyweight Championships against John Bradshaw Layfield at WWE Royal Rumble 2009. This was from the second, later rivalry between the two, when the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels was being employed by JBL for some reason. We try not to think about it TBH.
Brian Myers Critical Of WWE Tribute To Brodie Lee On Monday Night Raw (UPDATE)
IMPACT Wrestling star Brian Myers was among the many individuals disappointed by WWE’s tribute to the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee, on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
The USA Network broadcast began with a simple graphic in memory of Brodie, who wrestled for the company as Luke Harper for just short of a decade, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and multiple sets of tag team titles.
“No ten bell salute?” Myers tweeted. “No video package? This many was beloved by his peers and we’re all grieving hard. This isn’t right.”
Many fans were understandably upset that WWE chose not to put together a video package celebrating Brodie’s long career with the company, nor did they start the evening with a moment of silence.
All Elite Wrestling has already announced that this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be entirely dedicated to Brodie, a former TNT Champion and leader of The Dark Order. There will be a special match card as well, with the show originally planned for this week being pushed back to the first Wednesday of 2021.
UPDATE: WWE Filmed Brodie Lee Tributes Prior To Raw
No 10 bell salute?
No video package?
This man was beloved by his peers & we’re all grieving hard.
This isn’t right. https://t.co/PhZIckKcbm
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) December 29, 2020
Xavier Woods Remembers Brodie Lee In Emotional Raw Talk Appearance
Xavier Woods paid tribute to Brodie Lee on WWE Raw last night, and he continued to do that on Raw Talk after the show.
Woods wore a black armband with ‘Brodie’ written on it during his WWE Raw appearance and used his famous discus clothesline during the match as a way of paying tribute to Brodie.
Then on Raw Talk, Xavier Woods went into detail about the type of person that Brodie was, admitting that he was someone who was important to everyone in the company.
“If you never got the pleasure of meeting him, he was a fantastic human who did so much for this industry,” Woods said of Lee. “The lives that he touched and the way he made people feel… whether you were a wrestler, whether you worked on the crew, whether you were in catering, whether you were a fan.
“He is someone who isn’t just extremely important to me, but extremely important to everyone in this company, and we just really are gonna miss him, a lot. So, we love you, and we wish we could see you.”
Kofi Kingston then chimed in with his thoughts, discussing what an amazing father Brodie was, admitting that was one of his greatest traits.
“You’ve seen all the posts online on social media – he was an amazing father, it was one of the most admirable traits about him,” Kofi said. “We had so many stories back and forth about our kids because they’re kind of cut from the same cloth, we got a couple of wild boys. You know? So every WrestleMania they would always get together, they called themselves The New Day Kids, you know, and they just… it was just an amazing feeling to share that bond with him.
“You know, like you said, we’ve been seeing all the posts on social media and just see how many lives he touched in the business, in the ring, but more importantly, outside of the ring with all the family stuff. Like Woods said, he’s going to be dearly missed, his presence is going to be missed, and yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy.”
Xavier Woods then finished by urging everyone to take an extra second to just remember Lee and the man that he was.
“We just want to make sure everybody takes a second,” Woods said. “You know, take a second, remember him for the man that he was, and the legacy that he leaves. Just keep him in your thoughts.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
