WWE Reportedly Has High Hopes For WWE NXT Superstar

This week saw Karrion Kross make his official debut in WWE with a fantastic entrance and a dominant squash victory against Leon Ruff.

Kross has been hyped up for several weeks recently, making a few appearances in the shadows as he then attacked Tommaso Ciampa, taking him out. It’s clear WWE is set to push Kross but according to WrestleVotes, that is because WWE has high hopes for him as a talent, which is a good sign for his WWE career.