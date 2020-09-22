WWE Reportedly Has Major Plans For Retribution

Retribution made their long-awaited debut last night on WWE Raw, but the company reportedly has some major plans for the faction.

The group officially signed WWE Raw contracts and were revealed to be Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Mia Yim, Mercedes Martinez, and another individual who remained fully masked.

The faction fought The Hurt Business again, but according to PWInsider.com, the company plans to continue building them to WWE Survivor Series. According to the report, WWE is looking to book Retribution in the main event of WWE Survivor Series against a team of top WWE Superstars to continue this storyline.