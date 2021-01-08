WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Fans To Attend WWE Royal Rumble

It appears that WWE will be keeping things exactly as they are when it comes to the fan experience for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble.

According to Jon Alba of Living The Gimmick Podcast and Spectrum Sports 360, there are currently no plans to have fans attend the WWE Royal Rumble on January 30.

There had previously been speculation that WWE would open up the venue for a limited number of fans, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Instead, the audience will once again be made up of fans from home via the WWE ThunderDome.

Alba did note that plans are subject to change, and anything is possible, but right now WWE is preparing for no fans to be present, despite the Rumble being one of its biggest shows of the year. The COVID-19 pandemic is very much still present right now, especially in Florida, which has remained a hotbed for the virus. Over 17,000 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, as a sign of how prevalent the virus still remains in the area.

It currently remains unclear when WWE will bring fans back to its main roster shows. Currently, limited numbers of family and friends are able to attend WWE NXT, with AEW also having a limited number of fans into its AEW Dynamite events.