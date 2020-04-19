WWE Reportedly Looking Into A ‘Plan B’ For WWE WrestleMania 37

Even though WWE WrestleMania 37 is a year away, WWE isn’t willing to take any chances with the event and is reportedly already looking at a ‘Plan B.’

After this year’s show wasn’t able to go to plan due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the company is working hard to have every possible scenario covered next year. The event is currently scheduled to happen in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

However, the SoFi Stadium isn’t currently finished yet, and with the current situation putting the halts on any major construction, there are growing concerns that the stadium will not be ready for the show. The Stadium recently announced that the Grand Opening that was originally scheduled for July 25 and 26 was pushed back to a “future date in 2021.”

On top of that, it is unknown when large crowds are going to be able to gather again, especially at the volume of numbers that would be taking place at WWE WrestleMania.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed on Wednesday the city may not authorize large events for one year, which would be well into 2021, stating:

“It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon,” said Garcetti at a coronavirus briefing. “We’ve got many, many miles to walk before we’re going to be back in those environments. … Large gatherings — such as concerts and sporting events — may not be approved in the city for at least one year.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com)

Due to that, WrestleVotes has confirmed that WWE has started researching for a ‘plan B’ option, just in case there is a need to change things up.