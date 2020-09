While it was reported that Gerald Brisco was released, it has been confirmed that over 60 employees were let go from the company.

PWInsider reports that one source believes there were more than 60 staffers let go on Thursday throughout different departments.

The majority of the cuts came from people who were furloughed previously and they haven’t been active due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The travel and live events department was reportedly hit the hardest by this.