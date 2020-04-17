WWE Reportedly Making Another Major Change To Bi-Weekly TV Tapings

WWE is once again making changes to their television production schedule, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Originally, the plan was for WWE to tape upwards of four weeks of television at the Performance Center in Orlando, shortly after WrestleMania. That includes content for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, 205 Live and Main Event that would have taken the company through Money in the Bank.

Plans were changed after talent had already flown out for the taping event, as Vince McMahon himself made the call for WWE to return to its live format for every show, beginning with last week’s Monday Night Raw.

PWInsider reports that WWE will now begin taping two shows at a time, with the idea being that one will air that day as close to live as possible, and the other will air the next week. This will cut down on travel time for everyone involved, as they will have a week off in between tapings.