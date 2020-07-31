ProWrestling.com
WWE Reportedly Making Changes To Its WWE Royal Rumble Plans

According to a report by WrestleVotes, WWE is currently set to make changes to its WWE Royal Rumble 2021 plans, holding off on an announcement.

The report stated that WWE had planned on announcing an official date and location for the major PPV event in early August, however, WWE is now putting those plans firmly on hold as details regarding the event are likely to change.

It is unknown if COVID-19 is the exact reason for that, but the likelihood is that is the case. There’s been hope internally that WWE will return to some form normality with some fans by Fall, but that also remains to be seen and very much depends on the situation regarding COVID-19.