WWE Reportedly New Plans For Edge At WWE WrestleMania 37

While it’s unknown when Edge will be returning to in-ring action, WWE is reportedly considering new WrestleMania plans for him.

A third match between Edge and Randy Orton had originally been planned for WWE SummerSlam to wrap up their feud, but due to Edge’s triceps injury at WWE Backlash, those plans were scrapped.

Following that it had been reported that when Edge does return from injury, he would be going straight back into his storyline with the Viper, leading to a blow-off match at WWE WrestleMania 37.

However, according to WrestleVotes, those plans may have changed. While the report did note that Orton and Edge has been the long-term plan, recently, the idea of Edge facing The Fiend has been discussed a great deal by WWE.