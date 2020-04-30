WWE Reportedly Open To Granting More Releases

WWE recently made the decision to cut over 30 Superstars, as well as furloughing many backstage workers due to the situation with Coronavirus.

However, it appears that the company might not be fully finished with that just yet, and those who want to leave WWE right now have an opportunity to do so.

According to a report by WrestleVotes, the company is open to just about anybody requesting their release at this moment in time. Of course, whether or not anyone does request that during such difficult times remains to be seen.