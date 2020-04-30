WWE Reportedly Open To Granting More Releases

WWE recently made the decision to cut over 30 Superstars, as well as furloughing many backstage workers due to the situation with Coronavirus.
However, it appears that the company might not be fully finished with that just yet, and those who want to leave WWE right now have an opportunity to do so.
According to a report by WrestleVotes, the company is open to just about anybody requesting their release at this moment in time. Of course, whether or not anyone does request that during such difficult times remains to be seen.
Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to “just about anyone” who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 28, 2020