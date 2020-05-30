WWE Reportedly Pre-Tapes Two Major Matches This Week For Upcoming Events

WWE has already taped two huge matches that will air at some point in June, according to a report originally posted on Fightful Select.

The finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were among the matches taped earlier this week. While it was not said who won the match and vacant championship, Fightful noted that it was “unbelievable” and “pumped up a very tired NXT PC crowd”.

The other match WWE taped in advance was the NXT Championship match between Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream set to take place at NXT Takeover: In Your House on June 7th.

The bout reportedly began taping after midnight, around five hours later than expected, due to a rain delay. NXT GM William Regal had stated that he would find a location for the match outside of the Performance Center. Apparently they literally taped the match outside of the P.C., and the rest of the NXT roster parked their cars around the ring.