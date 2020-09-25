WWE Reportedly Preparing Plans To Leave The ThunderDome

With WWE’s licence deal with the Amway Center coming to an end in October, the company is reportedly planning to leave the ThunderDome.

According to an exclusive report by Gary Cassidy from Inside The Ropes WWE is currently making potential plans to leave its interactive structure that was created just before WWE SummerSlam.

The contract is set to come to an end on October 31st and it’s currently unclear what WWE plans to do after that point. However, Inside The Ropes claims that WWE talent has been told they are going to be travelling again soon, with the talent being told not to plan any immediate travel.

Any time off has to be requested three weeks in advance as well, which indicates the company is beginning to plan its next steps. Another source added to the report by confirming that information and claiming that preparations for a move from the Amway is taking place.

Of course, WWE could end up extending the contract with the Amway Center, or get another long-term contract which could see the ThunderDome continue.

However, with a select number of fans now being able to return live to shows at AEW events, WWE could be looking to get fans back themselves. It has previously been reported that WWE was looking into outdoor shows, similar to what AEW is doing, but it remains unknown if the company will take that route.