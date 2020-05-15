WWE Reportedly Puts Major Storyline On Hold Due To COVID-19

WWE has certainly had to change a lot of things around due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and according to reports a major storyline has been put on the backburner as part of that.

According to @WrestleVotes, WWE had a major storyline planned that was going to play out over spring and summer. It was stated that the angle was going to be on the same level as Vince McMahon’s limousine explosion or Nexus debuting.

However, because there are no fans in attendance the decision was made to not do the storyline as it wouldn’t have the pay-off that the company clearly wants. It is unknown whether WWE will look to do the storyline again when fans return or if this is something that has now been scrapped totally.