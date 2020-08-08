WWE Reportedly Returning To Live Television On 8/21

It appears that WWE is preparing to take a step towards normality as reports indicate that the company is gearing up for a return to live television.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning to run live television events starting with the August 21 edition of WWE SmackDown, a report that has been confirmed by Fightful.com.

Of course, this just so happens to be WWE SummerSlam weekend, with the annual PPV set for August 23 and WWE Raw the following night, all of which are expected to be live.

It is currently expected that these shows will be taking place in a location away from the WWE Performance Center, but that has yet to be confirmed.

WWE NXT Takeover: XXX is also set to be part of that weekend on August 22, but that show is reportedly still taking place in Orlando, Florida.

WWE’s new plan is to restart LIVE programming beginning w/ the SmackDown prior to SummerSlam, continuing throughout the weekend w/ the PPV & into RAW. Fans are still TBD. 1 location for all. Not certain on exact location as of yet. NXT TakeOver will still take place in Orlando. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 7, 2020

It is unknown whether WWE will return to a taped schedule after that weekend or continue with the live product.