WWE Reportedly Set To Announce WWE WrestleMania 36 Title Match Tonight On WWE SmackDown

Even though the status of WWE WrestleMania 36 is currently up in the air, it appears that the company is going to keep pushing forward with the build-up.

According to a report by Forbes.com, WWE is set to announce another major match for the show that is currently slated to take place in Tampa Bay in April. That match is Bayley’s WWE SmackDown Title bout.

It had previously been reported that Bayley would be defending her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in a six-pack challenge against Naomi, Carmella, Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, and an unknown name.

However, with Paige’s expected appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, some fans had built up expectation and hope that she could be returning. However, according to Forbes.com, fans shouldn’t expect “too much” from Paige’s announcement tonight. It was also added that Dana Brooke is expected to be the final participant in the match.

Of course, with the current rising threat and spread of Coronavirus, it is very much up in the air whether WWE WrestleMania 36 will happen in April. ProWrestling.com will keep you updated with the very latest in regards to the status of the event.