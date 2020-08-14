WWE Reportedly Set To Bring An Interactive Experience To Amway Center Shows

WWE is reportedly set to be having a long term residency at the Amway Center soon, and the company has plans to add an interactive element.

While not yet confirmed, it is expected and has been heavily reported that WWE will be having a residency at the Amway Center moving forwards from WWE SummerSlam onwards.

According to a new report by WrestleVotes, it is expected that WWE will have an interactive experience with huge LED boards that will allow fans to appear live on the show where they will be hosted by legends and other WWE Superstars. Fans will have to apply for this and that process is expected to start next week.