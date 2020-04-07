WWE Reportedly Set To Tape Several Weeks Of TV Over The Next Week

WWE will once again be taping several rounds of television for all three of their major brands, beginning this Friday at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL. This according to reports from Fightful Select and Dave Meltzer, via F4WOnline.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to bar fans from attending all upcoming shows, relocating all television production to their Orlando facility beginning with the March 13 edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

WWE recently held an extended taping event from March 22-26, which included last week’s NXT, Smackdown, both nights of WrestleMania 36, and even last night’s Monday Night Raw.

Reports indicate that WWE will be taping three weeks worth of content this time over the course of the next week. That would presumably take the company through the April 29 edition of NXT before another set of tapings is required.