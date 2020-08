According to a report by SportsKeeda.com, WWE has now signed a former EVOLVE star to a WWE NXT contract, boosting its roster even further.

Greene had worked with EVOLVE from 2018 and was part of the 10th-anniversary show that was on the WWE Network. He has also had the chance to compete against WWE Superstar, Mansoor.

It was also added in the report that he may not be the only EVOLVE star coming in the future, with Curt Stallion also being rumored to join WWE.