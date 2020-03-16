WWE Reportedly Stops Paying The Revival And Takes Them Off The Road

Don’t expect to see The Revival anytime soon on WWE television, as the Top Guys have reportedly been taken off the road by WWE.

To make matters worse, in a report by Fightful.com, WWE is either not paying the duo or their pay has been “extremely scaled back” as they have already exceeded their downside guarantees.

It was noted that The Revival have asked for their releases a half-dozen times since 2018, and they wanted to be released at the same time in an amicable manner.

The duo hasn’t been on television in several weeks, and it is unlikely they will be appearing anytime soon, especially with the rise of Coronavirus. Scott Dawson’s contract is set to expire in early April, while Dash Wilder’s runs a little longer, expiring ten weeks after.