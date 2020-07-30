WWE Reportedly Struggling To Find Another WWE SummerSlam Location

WWE is reportedly interest in looking for another location outside of the WWE Performance Center for WWE SummerSlam, but it isn’t proving to be easy.

While WWE might be looking for another venue, with an outdoor location being reported as WWE’s desire, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will happen.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still very much in place, finding a place for WWE to have the event isn’t as simple. WrestleVotes is now reporting that they have found no interest in a state in the Northeast to host it.