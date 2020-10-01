WWE Reportedly Taking Over Control Of Their Superstars’ Twitch Accounts

WWE will be taking control of their talents’ Twitch accounts in four weeks.

Last month it was reported that Vince McMahon had spoken with talent and informed the roster that they can no longer work with third party businesses. Any Superstars using Twitch and YouTube for streaming would also be required to use their real names.

WrestlingInc, who was the first to break the news, is now reporting that McMahon sent out another email earlier this week reminding talent that they have until today, Friday October 2 to end their third party relationships.

In addition, the company will now reportedly be taking over control of all WWE Superstar Twitch and YouTube accounts going forward, starting in four weeks. They will then give a cut of the profits back to the “independent contractors”, working against their already established downside guarantees.

So essentially talent who went outside the company to establish their own brands, who are making money off their endeavors they solely promoted on their own, will now have to hand those brands over to the company, which will decide for them how their money is spent.