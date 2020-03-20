WWE Reportedly Taping Several Episodes Of WWE Raw/SmackDown

With the Coronavirus still continuing to spread, it is reported that WWE is set to tape several episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown to ensure the build-up to WWE WrestleMania 36 goes ahead.

According to John Pollock at POST Wrestling, as of Thursday, WWE is planning to tape the remaining episodes of Raw and SmackDown before WrestleMania. This is in order to keep the wrestlers and staff safe, meaning that they won’t need to travel back and forth quite as often.

It’s worth noting that a source also indicated to Pollock that WWE could look to pre-tape WWE WrestleMania as well, guaranteeing that a show will happen. However, another source did dispute that might not be the case, so it’s unknown as of now.

While live wrestler is very much the preferred option for fans, right now health and safety are paramount. Therefore, if WWE decides pre-taping a bulk of shows is the best decision then it is certainly not a bad idea at all.