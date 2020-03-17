With the threat of Coronavirus rising, WWE is reportedly taking extra precautions with its employees entering the WWE Performance Center.

The company obviously cannot risk an outbreak of the virus inside the Orlando center, as this is now the home of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown, as well as WWE WrestleMania 36.

WWE is taking extra care of the talent and staff who are entering the area, with only “essential personnel” being allowed in. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, all talent and staff have undergone a screening before entering.

This is done by a team of physicians and they must pass the screening before being granted entry.