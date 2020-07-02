WWE Reportedly Want WALTER To Join The Main Roster

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is still hoping to have current UK Champion, WALTER join the main roster.

WALTER has always stated that he has no desire to move to America, which is why he was placed on the NXT UK roster instead of NXT in the States.

He has appeared in America several times though, competing at WWE Survivor Series weekend and working on his feud with Finn Balor. He is willing to travel to America during some weekends, but appearing every week isn’t in the question for him, as Meltzer stated.

Meltzer said: “WALTER’s on a guaranteed contract so if they cut everyone I believe, I could be wrong, I believe he still gets paid, but he’s not coming to this country full time. That’s his deal. They want him in this country, they want him to come to the main roster… He’ll come over for some weekends but he’s not moving here and he’s not coming here every single week. So, that was just the deal that he insisted on when they signed him and they really wanted him bad.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcription.)