WWE Reportedly Wanted Tyson Fury Vs. Drew McIntyre For A UK PPV Before COVID-19

WWE reportedly had hoped to have a UK PPV event this year and wanted Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre to headline it.

According to a report from Inside The Ropes, WWE was planning to have a UK PPV prior to the Coronavirus pandemic with WWE hoping to have the boxing star, Tyson Fury back in action again.

Tyson Fury previously competed against Braun Strowman, and WWE wanted him to then face WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. This could explain a lot of the social media interaction that the two men have had this year, often taking shots at each other and calling the other out.