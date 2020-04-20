WWE Reportedly Working On A Backup Plan For WrestleMania 37

WWE has reportedly begun to develop a backup plan for next year’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, in the event that they are no longer able to hold their annual Showcase of the Immortals at the still in-progress SoFi Stadium.

The brand new stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, was originally scheduled to open this summer ahead of the 2020/21 season. It was officially announced last week that the opening had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, there is no reliable timeline for when major cities will be able to reopen stadiums to the public. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE is in the early stages of a “Plan B” for WrestleMania 37, should they need to move the massive event to another location.

Earlier this month, WrestleMania 36 was presented over the course of two nights, and had been pre-recorded at a closed set with no fans in attendance.