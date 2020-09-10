WWE Reschedules Its October UK Tour For 2021

It has been confirmed that WWE will be rescheduling its planned UK tour from October to 2021 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In news that will likely not surprise anybody, WWE has made the decision to reschedule its planned tour of the UK from October to Spring of 2021.

This is actually the second time that this tour has been rescheduled due to Coronavirus, as it was originally set to take place in May, but had to be moved to October, with WWE clearly hoping the situation would have improved by that point.

Here is a look at the new tour schedule (via Gary Cassidy at Sportskeeda)

— April 28th – Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

— April 29th – Sheffield (FlyDSA Arena)

— April 30th – Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

— May 1st – Glasgow (SSE Hydro)

— May 2nd – Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

— May 3rd – WWE RAW in London (The O2)

The October tour was originally set to be done by the WWE SmackDown brand, but that has now changed and when WWE does tour in April/May, it will be with its red brand.