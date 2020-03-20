WWE Reschedules Upcoming South Africa Tour Due To Coronavirus

With the recent spread of Coronavirus putting serious restrictions on travel around the world, WWE has made the decision to reschedule an upcoming tour of South Africa.

The tour was originally set to take place in May, with WWE doing three different shows. However, due to current restrictions on travel and large public gatherings, those dates have now been changed to September.

The WWE Live South Africa Tour has been rescheduled

The safety of the WWE Universe is always our top priority. The South African government has now declared a national state of disaster, and banned travelers from high risk countries from entering our country as well as public gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future.

Under the circumstances the WWE LIVE South Africa events originally scheduled for May have now been postponed until September.

The new dates are:

* Cape Town: Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest

* Durban: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Moses Mabhida Stadium

* Johannesburg: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Ticketpro Dome (matinee show)

Important Ticketing Information:

Tickets for the Johannesburg show originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 will be valid for the new date on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

Tickets for the Johannesburg show originally scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020 can be exchanged for the rescheduled show on Saturday, Sept.12, 2020. Please contact the Computicket Call centre on 0861 915 8000 to process your rebooking.

Any ticket holders that can’t make the rescheduled dates must contact Computicket on 0861 915 8000.

We wish everyone the best health and safety during this difficult time, and we look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and events soon.

*Please note: we cannot guarantee that tickets rebooked for the event on Saturday, Sept. 12 will be in the same price category as originally booked for the event on Friday, May 1. If the price category is sold out we will endeavor to relocate you to a similar price category. Terms and Conditions Apply.