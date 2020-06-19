WWE Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Matt Riddle

Independent wrestler Candy Cartwright has brought forth allegations of sexual misconduct against WWE Superstar Matt Riddle.

“Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers,” Cartwright wrote on Twitter. “During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to ‘hop on his dick’.”

“When I said no, he grabbed me by the throat, choked me and said ‘what if I just made you?’ I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating.”

Cartwright later released a screenshot of an alleged conversation between herself and an anonymous verified Twitter user who made the following allegations:

“I believe you. Matt used to brag about grabbing you and pulling you into a parking lot in the middle of a show and having sex with you without asking.”

When asked for a statement WWE told us, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

This was the same statement issued by the company in response to allegations of sexual abuse made against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin this week.

The two have been named along with dozens of other wrestlers and personalities within the wrestling industry this week, as women have come forward on social media using the hashtag “SpeakingOut”.