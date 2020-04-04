ProWrestling.com
WWE Reveals Full Match Card For WrestleMania Night 1

With just minutes before the show is set to air, WWE has announced the full match card for night one of WrestleMania 36. The following 8 matches have been confirmed:

  • AJ Styles vs The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match
  • Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship
  • Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship
  • Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
  • Elias vs King Corbin
  • John Morrison vs Jimmy Uso vs Kofi Kingston in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
  • Kabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships