WWE Reveals Full Match Card For WrestleMania Night 1

With just minutes before the show is set to air, WWE has announced the full match card for night one of WrestleMania 36. The following 8 matches have been confirmed:
- AJ Styles vs The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match
- Goldberg vs Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship
- Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship
- Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan for the Intercontinental Championship
- Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
- Elias vs King Corbin
- John Morrison vs Jimmy Uso vs Kofi Kingston in a ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships
- Kabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships