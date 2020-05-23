WWE Reveals KURT ANGLE As Special Guest Referee For NXT Cage Fight

Former tag team partners will battle it out inside the confines of a steel cage next Wednesday night on WWE NXT, in what promises to be anything but a normal wrestling match.

After former EVOLVE star Timothy Thatcher turned his back on Matt Riddle, costing him the NXT Tag Team Championships, the two engaged in multiple backstage fights that led the former issuing a challenge for a match that could only end via pinfall or submission.

Thatcher and Riddle will settle their score in a Cage Fight – markedly different than a Cage MATCH in that they won’t be able to escape or pin each other to win.

WWE has now confirmed that none other than Olympic Gold Medalist, WWE Hall of Famer and former Raw General Manager Kurt Angle will be on hand to serve as the special guest referee for the match.

This is an interesting pick, as Angle was recently among the many, many names to be fired by the company. While he did work backstage, and many of the agents were simply furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Angle’s name was actually listed among the active wrestlers who were released last month.