WWE has officially announced that Matt Riddle will make his Friday Night Smackdown debut next week, in what will be the first episode following this weekend’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Vignettes and teasers began airing three weeks ago, following Riddle’s loss to former tag team partner Timothy Thatcher in the first ever NXT Fight Pit. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was used to promote his impending arrival as the “next big thing” and a future top star on the brand.