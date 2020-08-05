WWE Reveals Name Of Mysterious Faction That Attacked Power Generator On Raw

As previously reported, WWE began an angle on Monday Night Raw that saw a group of masked individuals, dressed in black, throwing Molotov cocktails at the generator that powers the WWE Performance Center.

Throughout the broadcast the show experienced “technical difficulties” such as flickering lights and microphones cutting out, which commentary attributed to severe weather until footage of the generator attack surfaced.

In a new article on WWE.com the name of the group has been revealed as “RETRIBUTION”. Nothing more has been said about the group at this time, but we have a distinct feeling we’ll find out more next Monday evening.