WWE Reveals Rey Mysterio Suffered Torn Triceps At WWE Payback

Unfortunately, WWE has this week confirmed the news that Rey Mysterio is on the shelf after suffering a torn triceps at WWE Payback.

Rey had competed alongside his son, Dominik Mysterio to defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy at the event, in what was a tremendous tag team match. But sadly, that came at a cost as the WWE legend injured himself in the process.

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to go one on one with Seth Rollins last night, but due to his injuries, it would be Dominik who stepped in for him.

WWE wrote:

Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps during his match at WWE Payback Sunday night, WWE.com has learned. Mysterio teamed up with his son, Dominik, to defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy at the live WWE Network special. He was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Raw in a match where the winner would advance to a Triple Threat Match later in the night, which would determine WWE Champion Drew McIntyre’s opponent at WWE Clash of Champions. Dominik will replace his father in the bout. Stick with WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Rey Mysterio’s status as it becomes available.

Rey did still appear on WWE Raw last night in a backstage segment with the rest of the Mysterio family, but it will now be some time before we see him back in action.